Slick streets are closing schools and giving some students a 5-day weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A corridor of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is moving through Missouri today. This is causing some major issues on the roads because rapidly dropping temperatures are causing the rain to freeze. MoDOT was unable to treat many surfaces because of the heavy rain and there are many slick spots.

Some students may get a 5-day weekend because of a snow day today, a professional development day scheduled for tomorrow, and the President’s Day holiday on Monday. While other schools have opted for virtual learning instead of snow days during winter weather.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that streets will quickly turn icy this afternoon as wintry precipitation moves in and temperatures crash into the 20s. Travel is expected to become very difficult across the area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued until 9:00 pm tonight. The greatest snowfall amounts are expected from central Missouri to central Illinois where snowfall rates in excess of 1” per hour are possible.

A winter storm system sweeping across the country Thursday has turned streets into ice-slicked rinks in major Kansas and Missouri cities. The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri.

The National Weather Service warns that Wichita could see between 7 and 9 inches of snow, while Kansas City and surrounding communities could get 4 to 8 inches. Cities west and north of St. Louis, including Jefferson City and Columbia, could get up to 8 inches of snow. Hannibal, Missouri, could see up to 9 inches.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.