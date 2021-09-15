Slim Chickens opens first St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS – A Southern-style inspired chicken restaurant with a clever name is opening its first location in the St. Louis area.

Slim Chickens opened Monday on Hampton Avenue—just south of Saint Louis Zoo—at the site of the old Denny’s.

This marks the eighth Slim Chickens location in Missouri. The restaurant will bring in an estimated 75 new jobs.

Franchisee RSolution LLC operates six Slim Chickens restaurants in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens has more than 125 restaurants in 22 states. The brand has a goal of opening 600 locations by 2025.