SLMPD ‘heartbroken’ as officer passed away

ST. LOUIS, Mo – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the passing of Officer David Minor.

The SLMPD Facebook page writes, “The SLMPD family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of Police Officer David Minor. Earlier this week PO Minor tragically lost his quiet and courageous battle with cancer.”

They go on the state that Officer Minor was dedicated and a “shining light of kindness and compassion.”

SLMPD asks that everyone keeps Officer Minor’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.