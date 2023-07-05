ST. LOUIS – The Independence Day holiday ends with gun violence in St. Louis City. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating around a half-dozen shootings Wednesday morning.

Someone died in one of the shootings. They say a man was killed, and a woman was injured just after 12:30 a.m.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopz captured footage of the shooting that happened in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Chippewa Street at Gravois Avenue. Across the street from the QuikTrip there, both victims were shot in the back. Homicide detectives are investigating since the man died.

About an hour before that deadly shooting, two men were shot on Chouteau Avenue near Dillon Court. That’s in the Peabody Darst-Webbe neighborhood. One of the men was shot in the head, but survived. It’s unclear if police have made any arrests.

Around midnight, a man was shot in the chest on Dresden Avenue near Wilcox Avenue. That’s in the Bevo neighborhood in south St. Louis.

At about the same time, a young woman was shot on south 7th Street downtown in the abdomen. Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital. FOX 2’s working to get an update on her condition.

Then around 2:30 a.m., a woman was grazed in the head by a bullet. That was on the 9th and Market Streets downtown.

Just afternoon Tuesday, a 51-year-old man was shot in the arm in the Ville neighborhood at the Pendleton and Evans Avenues. He’s expected to be okay.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.