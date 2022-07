Crowd of People Watching a Colorful Fireworks Display for New Years or Fourth of July Celebration Event, Horizontal

ST. LOUIS – Over 300 calls for service were made in St. Louis City regarding fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department counted these calls from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday for a total of 302.

324 calls were made during Fourth of July Weekend in 2021. July Fourth weekend in 2020 had 931 calls for service regarding fireworks.