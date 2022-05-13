ARNOLD, Mo. — The family of the pregnant MoDOT worker who was hit and killed by a car while on the job will hold a 5K walk in Arnold over the weekend to raise awareness and money for work zone safety.

More than 200 participants are expected to attend the “Slow Down and Move Over” 5k walkathon at Arnold City Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kaitlyn Anderson was almost six months pregnant with her son, Jaxx, when they both died in the November 2021 crash.

“How did this happen? How do you go to work and not come home at 25 years old with your pregnant belly, waiting to have the most awesome beautiful baby boy ever because of careless negligence?” said Anderson’s aunt, Tabatha Moore.”There is no peace, there is no closure, all there is frustration and waiting.”

Moore is one of several family members who organized the walk.

“There are so many little things that I think about just are never going to happen all because MoDOT didn’t send a TMA, all because Stan chose to drive a car and not pull over when he started not feeling well. I mean these decisions affect other people’s lives, and it’s ruined families,” said Moore.

The goal of Saturday’s 5K is to help those in pain by channeling the family’s grief toward helping others with their foundation, “Kaits Love for Jaxx.” The last person to finish will get a trophy, emphasizing their call to be cautious.

The family has sent over 600 care packages to those also grieving from a loss. This includes those who lost a loved one, those who suffered miscarriages, and mothers who are pregnant. They can receive a bracelet that lets first responders know they’re pregnant if they’re involved in an accident.

“I know that we’re bringing comfort to people, and I’m proud of that, but it’s also difficult some days,” said Moore. “It’s a difficult reminder that our wound is still very fresh, and we’re still waiting for answers.”

The family has also been lobbying lawmakers in Jefferson City to pass a measure they initiated that would improve worker safety.

Two bills were introduced, one in the Missouri House of Representatives and one in the Missouri Senate. The legislative session ended Friday, but the family hopes to see them re-filed in the fall while waiting for the county to press charges.

As far as the walk, registration will still be available tomorrow for those interested in participating. For more information, visit: https://www.kaitsloveforjaxx.org/events/slow-down-move-over-walk/