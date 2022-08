ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public Library is adding 8,000 hotspots and 1,500 Chromebooks for long-term loans.

It’s part of a program which aims to help people living in the city who don’t have internet or computer access at home. They can be checked out for over a year With the due date being September 30, 2023.

The hot spots and Chromebooks are paid for through the Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund.