ST. LOUIS – The superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District announced Monday night that Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) high schools will be closed Tuesday as part of the police investigation into the shooting at CVPA.

According to Kelvin Adams, the superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, other schools in the district will be open on Tuesday.

Adams shared his thoughts about the horrific tragedy.

“We are all devastated by the loss, and we remain laser focused on students, staff, and families impacted by this terrible tragedy,” he said. “Counseling is underway and will continue as we avail ourselves of additional resources so generously offered by our medical, mental health, and school district communities. We are still taking the lead from our district safety officers and security team, who are working closely with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, whose agents were also on site today.”

On Monday morning, two died and seven were injured in the shooting incident. Many students, teachers, and staff ran out of the school seeking safety as the gunman opened fire inside.

The police were able to locate the 19-year-old gunman, Orlando Harris, and both parties exchanged gunfire. Harris was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Harris was a graduate of CVPA and had no prior criminal history, according to the police.

It’s unclear why Harris opened fire at CVPA. The investigation is ongoing.