ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public School parents plan to meet with district leaders to talk about ways to improve students’ reading skills.

The group ‘Coalition With St. Louis Kids’ is asking SLPS to create a personalized reading plan for each child. They also want free tutoring for struggling students; they say academic discussions should be the priority at every board meeting.

The group will meet with SLPS officials at 6:30 p.m. at their central district office downtown.