SLPS School Board votes to close 8 schools

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public School Board met Tuesday night and voted to close eight of 11 schools that had been considered for shuttering. The superintendent also requested a moratorium on new charter schools.

The board voted to close the following schools:

Clay Elementary

Dunbar Elementary

Farragut Elementary

Ford Elementary

Fanning Middle School

Carnahan High School- will reopen as a middle school

Cleveland Naval Jr. ROTC

Northwest High School

*Sumner High School – delayed decision until March 2021



The only schools saved from the initial list were Hickey and Monroe Elementary schools.

Superintendent Kelvin Adams said during the meeting that he did not want to close all 11 schools and he did not want to keep all 11 schools open either.

Previously, he has said the board had been examining data for two years to figure out how to offer the best opportunities for students and make resources spread throughout the district further.

The initial list on which schools to propose closing was based on a scoring document. It factored in enrollment and demand, condition of the building, current capacity, special programs, and the neighborhood impact.

The meeting was set to start after the boards closed session, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clyde C. Miller Academy High School. The The meeting started off with technical difficulties and the meeting did not start until about 7:30 p.m.

Some parents and community members gathered outside Clyde C. Miller Academy High School where the board met inside, to show their support of not closing any of the schools.