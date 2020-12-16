SLPS superintendent asks to postpone vote on school closures

ST. LOUIS – A reprieve was agreed upon Tuesday night for St. Louis City public schools that were on a list to be closed. But that postponement may only be for a month.

SLPS officials have worked on a consolidation plan a year and half.

They need more resources to meet the needs of students which includes: more AP courses, more electives, more nurses, and more social workers.

Officials believe they will have more money to pay for those things by closing six elementary schools and one middle school. Three high schools will also be shuttered. In addition, Carnahan High School would become a middle school.

Political leaders and families complained loudly.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams asked the board to postpone the vote so he can spend the next month talking with people in the community.

“It allows me, individually, and my team to meet with organizations and elected officials and partners to provide much more concrete recommendations that will provide services,” he said.

Adams said he doesn’t want to talk about what happened decades ago. He wants a concrete solution that includes the money to improve the education of students.

Otherwise, the board may be voting on the same consolidation proposal Jan. 12.