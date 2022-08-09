ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public Schools superintendent plans to retire at the end of 2022.

The announcement was made Tuesday ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Kelvin Adams’ retirement officially starts on December 31. He has been with the district for 14 years.

“Over the years, we have marked several important milestones, the latest of which was the passage of Proposition S on August 2, 2022. We are extremely grateful for the overwhelmingly positive support for Prop S (87% passage),” Adams said. “It shows us that voters trust this Board and administration to continue to build momentum and accomplish great things for our students, teachers, and families. Having managed the elected Board’s return to power and the great energy they bring to the position, I am leaving the District in caring and capable hands.”

During Adams’ time, SLPS’ Pre-K has doubled, and graduation rates have increased.

“As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said. “This school year will be challenging as we focus on the safe return of students and staff amid community health challenges. We hope to restore a sense of normalcy while creating innovative learning opportunities for all students. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work.”

Board of Education President Matt Davis said the nationwide search for a new superintendent will begin in the next few weeks.