ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public School District reached a contract agreement with teachers that includes the largest pay raise on record.

The district reported, that it now offers the second-highest pay for new teachers in the St. Louis metro area. An eight-percent pay increase goes into effect on July 1. That’s followed by three-percent increases each of the two following years. The contract also includes retention bonuses adding up to $10,000.

The contract is in effect through the 2025 – 2026 school year.