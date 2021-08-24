SLPS teachers want all eligible to get COVID vaccine in order to work or learn

ST. LOUIS – Teachers for St. Louis Public Schools called for a new vaccination policy in the district Tuesday.

They want all employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID in order to report to work. They also want all eligible students to be vaccinated in order to go to school and have vaccinations available at school.

The union representing teachers in the district said there are only two exemptions to this vaccine proposal: “an established sincere religious objection to vaccination” and “a medical condition that would prevent vaccination.”

“We recommend that the Board of Education and Superintendent Kelvin Adams protect the students and community by adopting the union’s vaccine proposal approved by the Union’s Executive Board and submitted by President Ray Cummings to St. Louis Board of Education,” the union’s spokesperson Byron Clemens said.

Superintendent of SLPS Dr. Kelvin Adams will address the school board about whether to issue a vaccine mandate Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s central office.

