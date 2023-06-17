ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Public Schools school district plans to replace several miles of lead-contaminated chain link fencing around schools ahead of the new academic year.

Over the next several weeks, SLPS plans to chain link fencing and install “environmentally safe, vinyl coated galvanized steel fencing” around several schools in need.

The upgrades come through a $2 million project supported by state and federal funds. More than six miles of chain link fencing around schools will be replaced.

“Many historic buildings do contain lead in areas that would be impossible to completely

eliminate, including miles of iron and chain link fencing you find at SLPS. Even so, we conducted lead testing along with removal and replacement of the dirt around fencing as a containment strategy,” said Jeffry Faust, principal of Environmental Consultant, LLC.

In the future, SLPS also plans to plant green space, extend play surfaces and asphalt areas that could help contain any soil issues.