ST. LOUIS – Nearly a year ago, a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School were murdered when a former student entered the campus with an AR-style rifle and several rounds of ammunition and opened fire.

To honor the memories of Alexzandria Bell, 15, and Jean Kuczka, 61, and provide students and staff an opportunity for reflection and remembrance, the St. Louis Public School District will close both CVPA and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) High Schools on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

In a letter to parents, district superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett said it’s important for the school community “to acknowledge the difficult emotions that persist within our hearts.”

The school shooter was fatally wounded in a gun battle with police officers.