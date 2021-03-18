SLSG program kicks off sixth season bringing soccer to inner-city kids

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Scott Gallagher is gearing up to kick off the sixth season of its city program, which brings pro-level soccer training to kids in St. Louis City for free.

SLSG has 300 teams with 4,000 players. There’s about 80 players signed up in the city program.

“Soccer provides a chance to become a teammate,” SLSG Youth Director Ken Godat said. “We try to provide the kids just with joy, with fun, a safe activity that they can do after school and in the evenings is our number one goal.”

Eight to 10 trainers attend each practice, which is held Monday and Thursday, and games are played on Sundays. The sixth season was supposed to begin Monday, March 15, but due to the rain, was pushed back to Monday, March 22.

The goal is to make sure there’s no burden for kids to play soccer, so SLSG provides the funding and brings the program to the city. The entire program is privately funded through donations.

“We asked our current club members to step up and ask for help and they did it, so many members have reached in their pocket,” he said.

Brock Chatman was picked to lead the city program. Chatman is also the head women’s and men’s soccer coach at Jefferson College. Chatman said the program provides a way for kids to get high-level soccer training that may have not been able to.

If players in the city program want to continue to play with the club team, there’s scholarships available.

“If they are serious about it and want to become a top soccer player, we have scholarships for them as well,” Godat said.

The team was approached in 2014 by the Gateway Welcome Project to help build a turf field behind the New American Academy. SLSG started creating soccer programs for the new English learners after school. After, SLSG saw a need in the city of St. Louis.

“You don’t have to speak the same language to play soccer, soccer is the global language,” Godat said.

SLSG started working with Matthews-Dickey Boys & Girls’ Club to secure a central spot for practices at Forest Park. The club team hoped that by bringing the opportunity to city kids for free, it would eliminate the travel and financial burden.

Because of COVID, Forest Park was not able to be used for practice. Other sponsors have been stepping in to make sure the kids have a place to get together.

Godat said when Daylight Saving would end, the practices would be in the dark at Forest Park, prior to the pandemic, St. Louis University’s Men’s Soccer Coach Kevin Kalish allowed the city program to use their lit-up field so practices could continue. A few members of the SLU men’s and women’s soccer team also partake in practices to help mentor and lead the soccer players in the city program.

Josh Sargent, who played with SLSG, is a professional soccer player for Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. Sargent donated jackets for each city player, for the second year in a row. When the season starts Monday for the city program, each player will be given the jacket, donated by Sargent.

Godat said signups for the city soccer program are completed through Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club.