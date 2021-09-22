SLU cancels Friday classes following student deaths

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University has canceled all undergraduate classes scheduled for Friday following the deaths of two students in recent weeks.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the first student death occurred on the evening of Sept. 11. The second death took place Sept. 21 inside a residence hall.

In a letter to the SLU community, university leadership made the decision to cancel Friday classes after students called for increased focus on mental health, as well as emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the university will hold a prayer service at St. Francis Xavier College Church.

Faculty experts have informed leadership that the campus community could face future bouts of grief in the weeks to come, and the university says it will have a plan in place to “honor that time and need” for support.

SLU offers crisis resources for students in need of mental health assistance via the Saint Louis University Counseling Center. The university also has resources and information for students to seek help outside of normal campus hours.

Billikens, we see you. You matter. If you're struggling, PLEASE talk to someone. You will make it through this. We're here for you! https://t.co/RZXslzhx6e — Billiken Academics (@BillsAcademics) September 21, 2021