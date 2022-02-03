SLU cardiologist says snow shoveling can put your heart at risk

ST. LOUIS – Your heart is a year older since the last time you shoveled a bunch of snow.

Large snowfalls, like the ones we’ve experienced the last couple of days, can be dangerous for more than one reason.

Even though it’s a light, fluffy snow, there is a lot of it on driveways and sidewalks. Shoveling it can put a lot of stress on your heart.

“People go out they have to shovel their sidewalk and the next day they’re coming in with chest pain symptoms that didn’t show up before,” said Dr. Stephanie Windish, a cardiologist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

For those with heart and lung problems, just being in the cold begins to challenge your body. Breathing in cold air can constrict your airways. Your blood vessels are constricting, which reduces your body’s ability to keep warm.

That burdens your heart, causing your heart rate and blood pressure to go up. And that’s before you even begin to shovel.

Dr. Windish said we need to be wary of the symptoms.

“That can feel like that shortness of breath, that can feel like chest discomfort,” she said. “If you have coronary artery disease, sometimes people have atypical symptoms with chest discomfort, which could be shoulder pain, jaw pain, nausea.”

Unless you’ve had a recent stress test, you’re about to get one by snow shoveling that you don’t want to fail. It can lead to a heart attack.

“What I recommend is that people warm-up…like you would do with for any sort of activity, to know make sure you stretch, make sure you get your heart pumping and blood flowing a little bit before you get out their outside in the cold,” Windish said.

The doctor said if you know you are at risk for heart and lung problems, you might want to pay a kid in the neighborhood to do the snow shoveling.