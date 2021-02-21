SLU graduate plays a big part in Perseverance landing on Mars

ST. LOUIS – It is Engineering and Innovation Week on the Saint Louis University campus and they will be singing the praises of Fernando Abilleira.

Abilleira is a SLU graduate and the Mars 2020 Deputy Mission Manager for Launch through Landing, meaning that he’s played a key role in both designing the craft that launched in July, but also in executing the maneuvers needed to land the rover Perseverance on February 18th.

“Because of the large distances between Earth and Mars we’re basically watching everything tape delayed,” says Fernando Abilleira. “In fact, when we get to the top of the Earth atmosphere tomorrow it will take 11 minutes and 22 seconds for the signal to travel all the way from Mars to Earth.”

Fernando Abilleria is working on his third Mars mission, trying to determine what the desolate looking planet holds for mankind.

“In fact, if you look at the surface it looks like there’s no water anywhere,” says Abilleria. “We know today that there is water in a frozen state under the surface. That’s mixed with frozen carbon dioxide on the poles. So that gives us hope. And that’s why the goals or objectives with Mars have kind of changed over time, based on the findings.”

Abilleira earned his bachelor’s in aerospace engineering from Saint Louis University’s Parks College and later his master’s degree there as well. He enrolled at SLU-Madrid and later Saint Louis University’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology.

“I got some scholarships through SLU, through Parks,” says Abilleira. “I had some great teachers. One of my areas on interest was astrodynamics. That was my thesis work, focused on Mars. That was my goal. I always say Mars is my pet planet.”

His graduate thesis was focused on “Optimizing Trajectories between Earth and Mars,” but later expanded to how man would get from here to there. His proposal won an award, earned him a meeting with legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin, and caught the eyes of NASA, where he started working in 2001.

He moved to the JPL in 2004 and has worked on Mars projects and he hopes to be part of a fourth, which would be a years-long effort to design and build a mission to bring samples collected by Perseverance back to Earth.

Before coming to St. Louis, Abilleira grew up in Madrid, Spain and got to go to NASA’s Deep Space Communications Complex. As a 7-year-old he was hooked and would never have imagined the other world’s he’d one day get to see through the space program.

“This mission really has the potential of rewriting history books,” says Abilleira. “It’s really fascinating. For me I just really hope I have a chance to be part of the team that brings all of this valuable samples back from the red planet. I’m incredibly honored to make my contribution to this project and I hope this message serves inspiration for students wondering what’s next for them. And I would like to say with passion, and hard work and determination and perseverance, the sky is the limit.”

Monday is the start of Engineering Week at SLU and Thursday is Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

They usually will host high school students on campus to meet with female faculty and observe classes; this year’s events will be webinars.

Later in the week, Parks College students will compete in an innovation challenge to build the most efficient balsa wood bridge. But for certain they’ll have Fernando on their mind and his mission to Mars.