SLU Hospital discharges its 500th COVID patient

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Hospital is marking a significant number as its 500th patient admitted for COVID was discharged on Wednesday.

The patient, Alan Donjon of southern Illinois, was admitted to SLU Hospital on Christmas Day. After nearly two weeks at the hospital, staff got a wonderful sendoff just one day before his birthday.

“It’s a momentous day. Not only for this patient to be discharged and be able to go home and be discharged from the hospital, but really for Saint Louis University Hospital as it’s 500th COVID patient,” said Dr. Matt Broom, chief medical officer for assisted health at SLU Hospital. “I think it’s a tribute to our staff and emergency department, and ICU and medical and surgical floors, over the number of people they’ve seen since COVID has affected our area.”

Donjon said his symptoms became pneumonia while at the hospital. But he survived.

“These people here have done an outstanding job… I feel blessed,” he said. “This does not discriminate against young people, old people, rich people, poor people. I’m telling you, it hits you.”