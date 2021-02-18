SLU Hospital housekeeper appears on ‘Dr. Oz’ and is surprised with a free trip to Dominican Republic

ST. LOUIS – A FOX 2 report on Cristine Perry, a hospital housekeeper who cleans rooms for COVID-19 patients at SSM St. Louis University Hospital, has brought her national attention and a well-earned trip of a lifetime. 

Producers of the “Dr. Oz” television show saw our report on Perry in January. Perry appeared on the show and was awarded a 7 day, all-expenses paid vacation for two to a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Among other things, Perry is known for leading her work team in prayer, then cleaning up a storm and visiting with lonely COVID patients as she works. She’s beaten the infection herself, with her family still recovering from a house fire 7 months ago.    

“No matter what hits her, she never skips a beat,” Brian Walker, the director of environmental services at SSM SLU Hospital, said.  

Through it all, she greets everyone with a smile, telling them, “I’m blessed.”  

Perry cleans 24-rooms a day and can use the rest and relaxation but she told FOX 2 on Wednesday that it wasn’t right for her to go on vacation now with the pandemic still upon us.   

“This thing is still out there,” she said. “My help right here is better than taking a trip for right now. That can be on the back burner for me. If we clean like we clean at our own homes around this hospital, we’ve got a chance of beating this. If we put it all together, we’re powerful. It’s just not one person, it’s everybody.”

Her boss and coworkers are very excited about her trip though it may be a challenge getting her to go. After all, she’s got a job to do.

“Cristine is one of the most positive people I know,” Walker said. “She’s an outstanding person. We’re extremely blessed to have her on the team.”  

