SLU Hospital moves onto next phase of COVID vaccination program

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital moved into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program. That means thousands more individuals are now eligible to receive the doses.

For months, the hospital has been giving the vaccines to hospital workers, first responders, and those over 70 years of age. Now the hospital is making the vaccine available to those over 65. Those individuals who have an SSM Health or SLUCare provider will receive an email through my chart notifying them of their eligibility. That’s about 10,000 people.

“Across health care systems, more people are getting vaccinated, so then it becomes more and more of a challenge for us to keep our appointments full, so we started to see a decline in those appointments, so that’s why we are expanding to the additional age group,” said Tim Heuring, the hospital pharmacy director.

Heuring said the supply of vaccine should not be a problem as the number of those eligible to receive the shot increases.

“Very confident that we’ll have enough vaccine as we continue to get routine shipments through the state of Missouri to provide the vaccines,” he said. “So, I think we’re positioned very well to take on the additional volume.”

Individuals do need to be part of the SSM Health system to get a vaccination at SLU Hospital. Anyone can go to SSMHealth.com to register for an appointment.