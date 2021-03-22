SLU Hospital moves onto next phase of COVID vaccination program

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital moved into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program. That means thousands more individuals are now eligible to receive the doses.

For months, the hospital has been giving the vaccines to hospital workers, first responders, and those over 70 years of age. Now the hospital is making the vaccine available to those over 65. Those individuals who have an SSM Health or SLUCare provider will receive an email through my chart notifying them of their eligibility. That’s about 10,000 people.

“Across health care systems, more people are getting vaccinated, so then it becomes more and more of a challenge for us to keep our appointments full, so we started to see a decline in those appointments, so that’s why we are expanding to the additional age group,” said Tim Heuring, the hospital pharmacy director.

Heuring said the supply of vaccine should not be a problem as the number of those eligible to receive the shot increases.

“Very confident that we’ll have enough vaccine as we continue to get routine shipments through the state of Missouri to provide the vaccines,” he said. “So, I think we’re positioned very well to take on the additional volume.”

Individuals do need to be part of the SSM Health system to get a vaccination at SLU Hospital. Anyone can go to SSMHealth.com to register for an appointment.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News