SLU Hospital reaches milestone for blood and bone marrow transplants

ST. LOUIS – Thursday marked the 100th transplant this year for the blood and bone marrow transplant program at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. The program hasn’t reached that milestone in two decades.

In 2007, Jan Johnson was diagnosed with leukemia. She underwent a stem cell transplant and was cancer-free for 12 years. Her cancer returned in February.

Jan has been going through chemo and radiation and Thursday she got her second stem cell transplant.

Because of COVID protocols, her family couldn’t be by Jan’s side this time but made sure to get in a Facetime call before the transplant.

Dr. Mark Fesler, the director of the transplant program at SSM Saint Louis University Hospital, said the number of treatments they have for blood cancers has grown exponentially in the past few years. It’s leading to more transplants and better outcomes.

Fesler said with everything else going on in 2020, they weren’t necessarily trying to break any of their own transplant records. They are happy they have been able to maintain their commitment to taking care of their patient’s blood cancers during the pandemic.

He’s hopeful this transplant will put Jan’s cancer back in long-term remission. He is thankful for the village that it takes to treat patients like Jan and hit this milestone.