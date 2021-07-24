SLU reinstates mask mandate, takes effect Monday

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University has announced that starting Monday, masks are to be worn again inside all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The university issued a statement about reinstating the mask policy after St. Louis city and county leaders Friday announced that those ages 5 and older are required to wear a mask in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.

“I understand this is not welcomed news for many of us –– especially those of us who did the right thing so early on and have been enjoying the freedom of being without masks. I feel that, too,” said Terri Rebmann, SLU special assistant to the president.

“We will continue to do the right thing because it’s who we are.”