ST. LOUIS – Clinical researchers at Saint Louis University are recruiting volunteers to participate in an ongoing flu vaccine trial.

Licensed flu vaccines and treatments already exist, but current vaccines are about 50% effective. The goal is to discover and manufacture a more-effective vaccine.

The trial, now in its third phase, is happening at 200 sites across the country, including SLU.

The university’s Center for Vaccine Development will examine if the vaccine spurs antibody creation in response to influenza.

Researchers are looking for approximately 100 healthy adults over the age of 65 who have not had a flu vaccine in the last six months. Each volunteer will be asked to make three clinical visits.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine being investigated, is funding the research. The study began in mid-September 2022 and is estimated to conclude in August 2023.