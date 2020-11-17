SLU researchers optimistic about Moderna COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – The drug maker Moderna shared on Monday what some call more remarkable news in the effort to make a safe and effective COVID vaccine to the public. The company reported its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5 percent effective. Trials took place around the country, including St. Louis University.

“My level of optimism is very high,” said Dr. Sharon Frey, clinical director of SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development and the principal investigator of the Moderna trial at SLU. “Everybody is thrilled about this news.”

She said more data is still needed but the encouraging news comes one week after Pfizer shared similar news about its vaccine candidate.

“It’s light at the end of the tunnel but it’s a very long tunnel,” said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. “We still have to get through this winter; we’re not going to have the vaccine in any appreciable amount up until spring of 2021.”

Medical experts say the next step is for the companies to seek emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration. Frey said if all goes well, some individuals could receive a vaccine before the end of the year.

Health care workers and other essential workers would be the likely candidates to receive the vaccine first. Frey said it would take time before companies could produce enough vaccine for it to be available on a widespread basis.

“Not only does it have to manufactured but it has to be distributed across the country including rural areas where sometimes it’s difficult to distribute products,” said Frey.

Garza and Frey remind everyone to continue taking precautions to avoid the spread of COVID.

“Please be patient,” said Frey. “Please continue to protect yourself and others.”