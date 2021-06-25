SLU security guard shoots and kills man early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man is dead after a Saint Louis University security guard saw him holding two weapons early Friday morning on Locust Street.

The commander of the Homicide Unit Lieutenant Scott Abasan said the SLU security guard encountered the man at 3301 Locust Street at about 12:45 a.m. Abasan said at some point the security guard fired his gun at the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The security guard was uninjured.

Abasan said police are still determining who is at fault in this situation.

SECURITY Officer-INVOLVED Shooting —St Louis University-SLU- officer. Details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. pic.twitter.com/gtvkNowY8M — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 25, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.