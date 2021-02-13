SLU tells students to improve compliance with COVID rules or tougher restrictions are ahead

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University is warning students there will be no more on-campus parties if they don’t improve their behavior when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

The message is clear on the university’s website, “Breaking point or turning point? That’s up to you.”

“We were observing in our dining halls and our rec center and some other places that students were not as diligent about mask use and social distance as we needed them to be,” Dr. Debra Lohe, SLU interim vice president of student development said.

Lohe said the administration learned of student gatherings in residence halls without mask wearing.

“We were getting multiple reports of parties with a dozen or two dozen more students,” Lohe said.

SLU officials said contact tracing shows a slight uptick of infections on campus but an even bigger increase in the number of students in quarantine and isolation.

The administration said if the numbers don’t improve, there will be further restrictions including no parties on campus, no visitations between student residence halls, and carry out only dining.

“I think it creates more stress because now we have to worry about being more cautious about the restrictions, but it makes sense because they want to keep us safe,”

SLU frehsman Ryan Pham said

“I think it’s easy for students to think that we would implement those as a form of punishment, but the reality is, we would respond to the science and what we’re seeing,” Lohe said.

SLU sophomore Aysha Patel said, “I thought it was valid because it is rising, and I felt like they had a valid excuse to cancel in and out of buildings. I do feel like we did deserve some of that.”

Lohe says student reaction has been more positive than negative.

“I think it really is the case that the vast majority of Billikens want to do the right thing and they all want to stay on campus in the spring,” Lohe said. “I am confident that while I didn’t want to send that message, I’m confident that they heard it, and I’m confident that they’re going to do what they can to keep us on campus this spring.”

University officials say they have planned on campus Mardi Gras activities so students will have another option than going to a party.