ST. LOUIS – Voter turnout was low for Tuesday’s Municipal Election, but those who did cast ballots made their opinions known on multiple key issues.

In St. Louis County voters decided that the St. Louis County Executive should not be able to hold a second job while in office. Proposition B passed with 61 percent of the vote. The measure was aimed at St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page who also works as an anesthesiologist.

Voters in St. Louis County also said no to Proposition C. That measure would have made the sales tax for online purchases the same as local sales taxes. 58 percent of voters cast ballots against Prop C.

In St. Louis City, Proposition R was approved with 69 percent of the vote. A big part of that measure changes the way future ward maps are redrawn in the city. An independent commission will draw the new maps in the future instead of the Board of Aldermen.

Also in the city, voters approved Proposition One. That bond issue will fund capital improvement projects, and it passed with 84 percent of the vote.

As expected, voter turnout was low. County officials projected a 20 percent turnout, and it was 19 percent. City election leaders also hoped for a 20 percent turnout, but only 10.4 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the city.

Voters FOX 2 spoke to Tuesday stressed the importance of voting.

“I just want to make sure I’m exercising my right because my forefathers have died, you know trying to vote and you know I just want to do that, I want to. I want my voice heard, even if it’s a little voice,” Alice Harding said.

Lee Marshall added, “I said hey, since I exercised my right to vote on the national level, let me try the local level, you know. Very important to get the right politician, the right people in, if you want to make a change.”

