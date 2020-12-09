Small business owners’ supplemental income taking a hit too

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Jenni Thaxton has been a bartender for nearly 10 years to pay student loans and help grow her business. In the last three years, she started a pair of small businesses.

“It’s two sister companies: STL Modern Lifestyle and Events, and We Like to Party,” she said.

This would have been the first year she would’ve seen significant profit. But the pandemic halted that.

“I’ve probably had 10-12 full cancelations, that’s not to say what I may have missed out on,” she said. “About four out of seven big weddings rescheduled for next year.”

Her boss has seen her working to grow her small companies and supports her and others trying to do the same; even during these uncertain times.

“Restaurants are kind of like family and anytime somebody that wants to better themselves, we always encourage that. That’s a great thing,” said Joe Futrell, owner of The Post in Maplewood.

With people not able to go their bar and her own company slowed for now, Thaxton is able to still make money with the shifts she has at The Post.

“In the restaurant industry, this is how we make money. This is how we make our money; this is how we make our profit,” she said.