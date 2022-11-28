ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Customers took advantage of holiday deals and shopped at local mom-and-pop shops on Main Street in St. Charles as “Christmas Traditions” kicked off.

Many tourists flocked to Main Street in St. Charles to do their shopping. Customers showed up to show their support regardless of the gift of choice.

“We’ve had a really good time and bought some pretty gifts,” said Beverly Lolley, a customer. “We’re kind of anxious for it to get dark because it’s beautiful when the lights are all on at night.”

The long Thanksgiving weekend kicked off a big holiday season for stores across the St. Louis region, especially those on Main Street.

“We’re having a Cyber Monday sale there, and we’ve been seeing sales all day long,” said Jodi Devonshire, owner of Bike Stop Outpost. “But it’s been so beautiful. People have been coming out today, so we’ve been seeing a lot of foot traffic.”

Now that Thanksgiving is over, Main Street is finally looking forward to Christmas.

The St. Charles Christmas Traditions last a month and are in full swing, with the entire street decked out in decorations. It has been a big draw for visitors, especially out-of-towners who come to the area to shop.

“Usually, the weekend after Thanksgiving is pretty hectic, so it was pretty crazy,” said Emily Hartig, an employee for Riverside Sweets. “One day, it’s all fall, and then the next day, it’s Christmas decorations. It changes immediately.”

Many small businesses that rely on big spending to last them through the new year saw record sales recently.

“We’re very optimistic about this season for a lot of reasons,” Devonshire said. “I think we’ve really just moved past a lot of things, and we’re energized. We’re reset, and we’re ready to serve the customers.”

“It’s like a Hallmark movie,” said a Main Street tourist.

The historic Christmas Traditions will continue on Main Street through the end of December.

You can find out more details on events here.