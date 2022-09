PEMISCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A small earthquake hit the Missouri Bootheel on Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 3:27 a.m. Wednesday around the Missouri bootheel and northeast Arkansas. It was a magnitude 2.1 erathquake.

The earthquake, centered about six kilometers from Steele, Missouri, in Pemiscott County, had a depth of 7.3 kilometers.

No one reported to USGS that they felt Wednesday’s earthquake.