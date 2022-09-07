LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A small plane crashed Wednesday in the area of Wilson Road and Thoroughman Lane in Lincoln County after hitting power lines.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and said there were two passengers in the aircraft. Both passengers are fully alert and talking.

A state trooper said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The other victim refused medical treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responding to the crash scene.

It’s unclear what time the crash occurred or what led up to the accident. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will give updates to this story as more information becomes available.