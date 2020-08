A single engine plane sits on a driveway after crashing at Parkway West Middle School in Chesterfield, Missouri on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Officials say the pilot was not seriously injured after the plane was heard sputtering before the impact. The pilot was transported to an area hospital. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police and firefighters are at the scene of a small plane crash in the Parkway West Middle School parking lot.

The crash happened Saturday just after 12:00 p.m.

The Chesterfield Police Department said the pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.

