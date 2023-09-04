ST. LOUIS – Historically, there is a 29% chance of rain on any given Labor Day. That has mostly played out today.

There have been a few isolated showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Most of the region has been dry, but a few spots have picked up a brief downpour.

The risk of a quick shower will continue into tonight, although they will continue to be isolated at worst.

Temperatures will fall through the 80s, heading to the mid-70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to carry the risk of a couple whack-a-mole-type storms.

It will become rather breezy Tuesday, with highs again back in the low 90s. The risk of spotty storms will start to fade Wednesday, while the rest of the week looks dry and seasonably warm. Daytime highs will be in the 80s and overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s.