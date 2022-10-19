LOUISIANA, Mo. – A small-town police chief in Eastern Missouri is facing drug-trafficking charges after a person overdosed and died inside his home.

The Pike County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Louisiana Police Chief William Jones with second-degree trafficking drugs, tampering with evidence in a felony investigation, and possession of a controlled substance.

A woman in the residence, Alexis Thone, was charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

An off-duty Louisiana police officer called the Pike County non-emergency line Tuesday to report a death at a home in the 2300 block of Kentucky Street. FOX 2 learned the incident happened at Jones’ apartment.

When the police arrived, they found Thone’s brother, Gabriel dead at the scene.

Local police and prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing.

Jones was named the city’s police chief in Dec. 2020.

Louisiana is located along the Mississippi River in Pike County. It is approximately 85 miles northwest of St. Louis.