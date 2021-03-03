Small voter turnout ‘normal’ for a primary, election commissioner says

ST. LOUIS – Voters all over St. Louis cast their ballots for the primary election Tuesday. Voter turnout was slow to steady. A St. Louis Board of Election commissioner said turnout is about what they expect for a municipal primary.

Some people were expecting voter turnout to be more because of the mayoral race on the ballot.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Alderwoman Cara Spencer, and utility executive Andrew Jones are all vying for the mayor’s seat.

With the new approval voting system, voters can vote for as many candidates as they like. The two candidates who get the most votes will go on to the ballot for the general election on April 6.

A few voters said they didn’t understand the point of voting for more than one candidate, but most voters seemed to either like the new process or were open to giving it a shot.

According to a Board of Election Commissions, they had about 4,000 mail-in and absentee ballots for this election. That’s compared to 47,000 mail-in and absentee ballots in November.