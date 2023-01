ST. LOUIS – Police were at the scene of another smash-and-grab at a Central West End business.

The break-in happened at Evangeline’s Bistro and Music House on the 500 block of North Euclid Avenue a little after 6:00 a.m. Workers are currently cleaning the glass from the broken windows and doors.

No word if anything was stolen. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.