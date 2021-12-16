Smash and grab thieves hit DGX on Washington Avenue

ST. LOUIS – Smash and grab thieves hit the DGX store on Washington Avenue and North 7th Street in Downtown St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the front window smashed. Police are now looking at surveillance videos to determine what was taken and identify any suspects.

Early morning smash and grab at the DGX—“Dollar General Express”. 600 block of Washington Ave, St. Louis.https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/IQZch27B8P — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 16, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

