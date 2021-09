ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Glendale police are investigating an early morning “smash and grab.” It happened around 1:00 AM today.

Police say thieves smashed their way through the back service-bay door at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Manchester Road.

The alarm went off and the thieves ran off. They didn’t get away with any cars, but it’s unclear if they made off with anything else.