WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Several people broke into the Century car dealership on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville early this morning. They broke into the building by tossing a rock through a glass door.

Several vehicles and keys were stolen. Police say that there were around six or seven people involved in the theft.

Detectives are still reviewing the surveillance video. The investigation into the smash-and-grab burglary is still under investigation.