FLORISSANT, Mo. – Have you noticed a change in the taste or smell of the tap water. A Facebook post from the City of Florissant says that Missouri American Water is working on that issue. It appears that high river levels are having some effect on the taste.

The water utility is adding some carbon to help improve the taste. The extent of the issue is not clear at this time. The map showing advisories does not appear to list the smelly water issue.

“St. Louis – Due to recent heavy rains, the associated change in source water characteristics and water treatment, customers may experience a taste and odor which has been commonly described as earthy, metallic, or chemical tasting,” tweets Missouri American Water. “Treatment measures are being utilized to minimize these conditions. Please be aware that there are no health risks. Our continuous testing supports safe drinking water standards are met. Your water is anticipated to return to normal by June 10th.”

The water may also look a little cloudy. This is from air bubbles suspended in the liquid. They should settle when the water sits for a while.