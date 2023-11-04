MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – It’s almost time to set back the clocks. Daylight saving time comes to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters and other first responders want people to remember that this time of year is not just about resetting your clocks. It’s also an opportunity to make sure your home is safe.

Capt. Robert Daus with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District says statistically, three out of every five fire deaths happen in homes that do not have smoke detectors at all. And 16 percent happen in homes with smoke detectors that are not working.

“It is really important not only to have a detector installed in your house, but to check it monthly,” Daus said. “Then twice a year we recommend changing out the battery, so when you change that clock, change your battery.”

As the MHFPD went to check out homes Saturday morning, The Red Cross Greater St. Louis Chapter teamed up with the St. Louis City Fire Department for the national ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign. They are installing 1,000 smoke detectors across the Metropolitan area.

“You can always reach out to your local fire department,” said Red Cross Executive Director Beth Elders. “They have smoke alarms through the Red Cross and on their own to make sure that you have working smoke alarms. You can also reach out to the American Red Cross. We install free smoke alarms throughout the year as well.”

Elders emphasizes having working smoke alarms doubles your chances of escaping a fire safely.

“That’s the goal of the Red Cross and the City Fire Department, making sure that everyone is safe from home fires,” she said.

The Red Cross and SLFD will be making the rounds again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Back in Maryland Heights, firefighters say to make sure you have a smoke detector in every bedroom on every floor. And to have a fire escape plan with your family.

Kitchen fires and electrical fires happen the most this time of year.

“As we head into the winter season, we see a lot of extension cord usage with space heaters,” Capt. Daus said. “You want those space heaters directly plugged into the outlets, not extension cords.”

For more safety resources, click here.