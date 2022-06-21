ST. LOUIS – A home was fire Tuesday morning in Ladue. Around 30 firefighters were called to the scene.

The home is located on Maryhill Lane off of Ladue Road. The fire started at about 9:30 a.m. The fire appears to have started in the back of the home on the second floor.

Fire crews resting under a tree

Ladue Fire Chief Steve Lynn says that the home is for sale but there is still one person still living there. No one was hurt during the fire.

Fire crews were being rotated due to the heat. Some of them were taking a rest under a nearby tree.

It is also unknown what started the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.