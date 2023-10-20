JONESBURG, Mo. — Smoke from a scrap metal recycling center fire can be seen for miles. The center is located along I-70 around the 185-mile marker. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter captured images of firefighters working to put out the fire.

Drivers can see the smoke rising high into the air. The fire does not seem to be slowing traffic in the area.

It is not clear what started the fire. The recycling center owners say that there are no injuries associated with this fire. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.