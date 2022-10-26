ST. LOUIS – A warehouse is on fire in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. Heavy smoke is rising above the St. Louis skyline.

The fire started just after 8 a.m. at Collins Avenue and Florida Street. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

Another fire broke out nearby Tuesday night. The five-alarm fire occurred at O’Fallon and North 1st streets. Firefighters were on the scene to put out the fire. The St. Louis Fire Department reported that the heavy flames caused part of the five-story building to collapse.

