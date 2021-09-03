Smoki O’s throwing farewell party after closing doors due to pandemic

ST. LOUIS– Downtown barbeque joint Smoki O’s closed its doors a few days ago but you can get their famous smoked snoot one more time this weekend at a farewell celebration.

Earline and Otis Walker have been serving up the smoked snoot and barbeque for nearly 25 years. The Walkers say they had to close their retail location on 1545 N. Broadway because the pandemic took its toll on the business.

Earline said the rising price of food coupled with staffing shortages have had a negative impact on their business.

On Saturday, September 4, Smoki O’s is hosting a farewell celebration. It’s an opportunity for customers to reminisce and enjoy some food. The theme is “give back the love.”

The Walkers say they are still planning to keep a wholesale business open selling their internationally known pig snoot.

The couple says members of the community and churches have rallied behind them since hearing the news so they are still considering some other options in the future.