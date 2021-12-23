Snags in Missouri redistricting

State Capitol of Missouri in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A House panel has agreed on two tentative plans for redrawing Missouri’s state legislative districts, while the Senate panel deadlocked.

The redistricting commissions faced a Thursday deadline to submit proposed district maps.

The House panel took an unusual step and sent in both Republican and Democratic maps.

Other commissioners have questioned whether that’s constitutional. Meanwhile, the Senate panel failed to agree on any plan and adjourned without taking action.

A panel of judges will take over if the commissions don’t approve final district maps by Jan. 23.

