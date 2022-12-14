ST. LOUIS – The long-awaited entertainment venue, The Armory STL opens Friday, giving another boost to Midtown.

AB InBev kicks off what is expected to be a popular event space in St. Louis with a holiday party and fundraiser to raise money for the St. Louis food bank.

“We’re all about making a future with more cheers, and this space is a great place for people to come together in the community,” said Rob Clark, head of innovations for Anheuser-Busch, and the Arch.

The festive spirit showcases what the armory has to offer.

“A lot to look at, a whole lot going on, especially with games,” said Adam Brassel, an employee for Anheuser-Busch. “You almost don’t know where to start.”

The 250,000-square-foot building, which previously housed weapons, will now house vehicles of all types after seven years of planning.

It includes six massive bars, a dining space, a music venue, and 40 different games.

To give an idea of how big the space is, Armory STL officials said you can fit a Boeing 747 on the ground floor, from front to end, and still have space leftover.

“This really is an industry-altering space,” said Ali Lamb, the director of marketing for Armory STL.

The $60 million project is the latest piece of the puzzle for Midtown, a neighborhood that continues to reinvent itself.

“There are so many young professionals, like myself, that are hustling,” Lamb said. “The fact that I can use this venue to further that growth for my friends, and partners, and neighbors, it gives me goosebumps.”

This unveiling is the first phase of many more expansions in the new future.

“It’s a great opportunity for the city. I’ve seen areas like this in other big cities,” said Samira Nukic, an employee for Stella Artois. “I’ve been to a place that’s almost exactly like this in Cincinnati and Chicago. They’re all very successful, packed on weekends, so I’m excited to see what it does for St. Louis.”

You can find out more about Armory STL at www.armorystl.com.